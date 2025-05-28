Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day Celebration

Visakhapatnam is set to host a historic yoga event on International Yoga Day, June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are among the participants. The event aims to set a world record, with 2.5 lakh people performing yoga along the coastal road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:51 IST
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Preparations are underway in Visakhapatnam for a landmark International Yoga Day celebration on June 21. Aiming to break global records, the event will see participation from over 2.5 lakh individuals practicing yoga together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will grace the celebration, taking place along the city's 27-kilometer coastal road.

Reflecting on the significance of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi emphasized its evolution since the inaugural event on June 21, 2015, into a worldwide wellness celebration. For 2025, the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" drives numerous initiatives, including coordinated yoga demonstrations at 10,000 locations worldwide.

Global collaborations will involve 10 countries hosting yoga sessions at iconic sites, while 1,000 yoga parks will promote communal engagement. Special programs will cater to differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, and marginalized groups. Efforts also include evaluating yoga's public health impact over the past decade, hosting a virtual Global Yoga Summit, and launching sustainability and youth engagement campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

