Notorious Gang Member Neutralized in Police Encounter

A notorious criminal associated with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang met his end during a coordinated police operation. Naveen Kumar, who had been on the run for various crimes including murder and robbery, was fatally injured on Wednesday night during an encounter led by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Originally hailing from Loni, Ghaziabad, Kumar was hospitalized following the encounter at Thana Kotwali area in Hapur. Police officials have confirmed that Kumar was wanted under multiple charges, including a high-profile MCOCA case in Delhi, and had been sentenced in two separate cases in the capital.

In a related incident, another criminal, Bhupendra Gwalah, was injured in an encounter with Jhansi police in May. Attempting to evade arrest, Gwalah, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, opened fire on police before being shot. Police recovered a stolen battery, an unregistered motorcycle, and a pistol from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)