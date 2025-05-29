Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Neutralized in Police Encounter

In a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force and Delhi Police's Special Cell, notorious gang member Naveen Kumar, wanted for multiple crimes, was killed. Kumar, an active Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, faced charges including murder and robbery, with 20 cases registered against him in Delhi and UP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:15 IST
Notorious Gang Member Neutralized in Police Encounter
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal associated with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang met his end during a coordinated police operation. Naveen Kumar, who had been on the run for various crimes including murder and robbery, was fatally injured on Wednesday night during an encounter led by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Originally hailing from Loni, Ghaziabad, Kumar was hospitalized following the encounter at Thana Kotwali area in Hapur. Police officials have confirmed that Kumar was wanted under multiple charges, including a high-profile MCOCA case in Delhi, and had been sentenced in two separate cases in the capital.

In a related incident, another criminal, Bhupendra Gwalah, was injured in an encounter with Jhansi police in May. Attempting to evade arrest, Gwalah, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, opened fire on police before being shot. Police recovered a stolen battery, an unregistered motorcycle, and a pistol from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025