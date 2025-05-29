Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Pays Tribute, Urges Farmers Towards Trade

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar honored former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, highlighting his dedication to agrarian reform. Emphasizing a holistic development vision, Dhankhar encouraged farmers to engage in agricultural trade. He also stressed India's growing nationalistic spirit and the importance of strength for peace and security.

Vice President Dhankhar Pays Tribute, Urges Farmers Towards Trade
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, paid homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary at Kisan Ghat in Delhi. In a heartfelt address, Dhankhar lauded Singh for his unwavering commitment to farmers and villages, urging the agricultural community to venture into trade.

Addressing the media, Dhankhar praised Chaudhary Charan Singh's visionary role in agrarian reform, emphasizing his influence on land ownership and rural upliftment. He called for a broader definition of development, advocating for increased income levels to achieve a truly developed India, beyond mere economic rankings.

Dhankhar encouraged farmers to broaden their horizon, moving beyond mere agriculture to embrace related trade opportunities. He also stressed the importance of national strength for security, highlighting the unifying impact of Operation Sindoor on India's nationalistic spirit and its commitment to peace and anti-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

