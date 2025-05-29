Terror Surrender: LeT Militants Lay Down Arms in J&K

In a significant development, two hybrid terrorists affiliated with the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have surrendered in the Baskuchan area of Jammu and Kashmir. Identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, the pair capitulated during an operation meticulously executed by security forces.

The joint operation, based on precise intelligence, involved the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Shopian, the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and the 178 Battalion CRPF. During the intervention, security personnel recovered an arsenal including two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, and other ammunition, signaling a tactical victory for the forces.

Authorities have filed an FIR, launching an investigation to delve deeper into the surrendered militants' affiliations and undertakings. This turn of events follows previous successful operations where six terrorists were eliminated in separate engagements, reflecting the intensified counter-terrorism efforts in the region post the deadly Pahalgam attack.

