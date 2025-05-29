Left Menu

Sembcorp Secures Major Solar Project in India

Sembcorp Industries, through its subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra, has won a 150 MW solar project part of SJVN’s larger 1.2 GW tender. The project will include a 300 MWh battery energy storage system and is expected to be operational within 24 months, boosting Sembcorp’s renewables capacity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:54 IST
Sembcorp Secures Major Solar Project in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sembcorp Industries has announced the successful acquisition of a 150 MW solar project in India. This venture marks its inclusion in SJVN's substantial 1.2 GW tender aimed at expanding the Inter State Transmission System-connected solar infrastructure.

The project will feature a 300 MWh battery energy storage system, designed to help meet peak electricity demands for four hours daily. This development highlights Sembcorp's commitment to expanding its green energy portfolio in India and will be funded through a combination of internal funds and debt.

Anticipated to begin commercial operations within 24 months following the signing of a 25-year power purchase agreement, the initiative is unlikely to impact Sembcorp's financial projections for December 2025. With this project, Sembcorp's global renewable energy capacity now totals 17.7 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025