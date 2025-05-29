Sembcorp Secures Major Solar Project in India

Sembcorp Industries has announced the successful acquisition of a 150 MW solar project in India. This venture marks its inclusion in SJVN's substantial 1.2 GW tender aimed at expanding the Inter State Transmission System-connected solar infrastructure.

The project will feature a 300 MWh battery energy storage system, designed to help meet peak electricity demands for four hours daily. This development highlights Sembcorp's commitment to expanding its green energy portfolio in India and will be funded through a combination of internal funds and debt.

Anticipated to begin commercial operations within 24 months following the signing of a 25-year power purchase agreement, the initiative is unlikely to impact Sembcorp's financial projections for December 2025. With this project, Sembcorp's global renewable energy capacity now totals 17.7 GW.

