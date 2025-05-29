Vice President's Vision for a Developed India: A Call Beyond Slogans

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has praised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's perspective on achieving a developed India, noting the importance of listening to Dhankar's wise words rather than resorting to mere slogans and dramatic speeches. Ramesh, in a recent post, highlighted the timely relevance of Dhankar's viewpoints, especially in relation to farmer concerns.

Ramesh agreed with Dhankar's definition of a developed India, which involves increasing everyone's income by eightfold. During a tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat, Dhankar articulated that a developed India should focus on substantial income growth, beyond just economic rankings.

Moreover, Dhankar called on farmers to expand beyond traditional farming practices, urging them to engage in broader agricultural trade and animal husbandry. He lauded Chaudhary Charan Singh's dedication to agrarian reforms and his influential role in securing land rights for farmers, emphasizing his contributions to rural empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)