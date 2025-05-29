Vice President's Vision for a Developed India: A Call Beyond Slogans
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh endorsed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's vision for a developed India, highlighting the need for a substantial increase in incomes. He urged attention to Dhankar's perspectives rather than theatrical slogans, emphasizing Dhankar's advocacy for farmers and the transformative leadership of Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has praised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's perspective on achieving a developed India, noting the importance of listening to Dhankar's wise words rather than resorting to mere slogans and dramatic speeches. Ramesh, in a recent post, highlighted the timely relevance of Dhankar's viewpoints, especially in relation to farmer concerns.
Ramesh agreed with Dhankar's definition of a developed India, which involves increasing everyone's income by eightfold. During a tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat, Dhankar articulated that a developed India should focus on substantial income growth, beyond just economic rankings.
Moreover, Dhankar called on farmers to expand beyond traditional farming practices, urging them to engage in broader agricultural trade and animal husbandry. He lauded Chaudhary Charan Singh's dedication to agrarian reforms and his influential role in securing land rights for farmers, emphasizing his contributions to rural empowerment.
