Safex Chemicals Unveils Its Largest Facility to Boost Agro Industry
Safex Chemicals has launched its largest manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, to enhance supply chain efficiency and product availability in India. This new plant will significantly increase production capacity with its cutting-edge technology and R&D center. The facility aligns with Safex's commitment to innovation and sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Safex Chemicals, renowned for its specialty chemical innovations, announced the launch of its largest manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, to enhance its supply chain efficiency and strengthen its presence in key agricultural markets across India. Commissioned in April 2025, this strategic move supports the company's expansion in agrochemical production.
The state-of-the-art Bharuch facility is poised to increase Safex's production capacity, producing 30 MT of liquid formulations daily, scalable up to 80 MT. This new hub will serve as a critical operational center for central, western, and southern India, further supported by an advanced R&D center for developing innovative crop protection products.
Chairman S K Chaudhary emphasized the facility's role in Safex's mission to provide innovative crop solutions and commended its advanced, sustainable design, featuring a 100 KW solar power unit. Additionally, the facility is expected to generate around 300 jobs, reinforcing Safex's commitment to local community engagement and sustainable growth in the agrochemical sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar CSR Summit Workshop Spurs Global Momentum on Decent Work in Sustainability
Global supply chains get sustainability playbook powered by AI and expert consensus
India's First Space-Based Biological Experiments: A Leap for Future Space Life Sustainability
India to Conduct Historic Biological Experiments Aboard ISS for Space Sustainability
IATA Sets Ground Handling Agenda with Safety, Sustainability and Innovation