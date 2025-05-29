Safex Chemicals Unveils Its Largest Facility to Boost Agro Industry

Safex Chemicals, renowned for its specialty chemical innovations, announced the launch of its largest manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, to enhance its supply chain efficiency and strengthen its presence in key agricultural markets across India. Commissioned in April 2025, this strategic move supports the company's expansion in agrochemical production.

The state-of-the-art Bharuch facility is poised to increase Safex's production capacity, producing 30 MT of liquid formulations daily, scalable up to 80 MT. This new hub will serve as a critical operational center for central, western, and southern India, further supported by an advanced R&D center for developing innovative crop protection products.

Chairman S K Chaudhary emphasized the facility's role in Safex's mission to provide innovative crop solutions and commended its advanced, sustainable design, featuring a 100 KW solar power unit. Additionally, the facility is expected to generate around 300 jobs, reinforcing Safex's commitment to local community engagement and sustainable growth in the agrochemical sector.

