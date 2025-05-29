Left Menu

India's Defence Sector Poised for R&D Investment Surge

At the CII Annual Business Summit, DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat emphasized the need for increased R&D investment in the defence sector. With plans to double the budget allocation to 10% in five years, the focus is on advancing technologies like AI and becoming a development hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:22 IST
India's Defence Sector Poised for R&D Investment Surge
DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, at the CII Annual Business Summit in the national capital, called for bolstering research and development investment in the defence sector. He stated that the current 5% R&D allocation of the Defence budget is set to double to 10% within the next five years, after a promise from the Raksha Mantri.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the same summit, highlighted the significant advancements and contributions of the defence sector to India's economy. Singh recounted the growth from Rs 43,000 crore to a staggering Rs 1,46,000 crore in defence production over the past decade, with the private sector's substantial involvement.

India's defense exports have surged from Rs 600-700 crore to Rs 24,000 crore, reaching nearly 100 countries, driven by more than 16,000 MSMEs in the sector. Singh mentioned India's readiness to adopt New Age Warfare Technology, stressing progress in AI, cyber defense, and space-based security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025