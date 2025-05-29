Delhi Police Crackdown: Four Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained After Month-Long Surveillance
Delhi Police's Crime Branch detained four illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Narela following a month-long surveillance operation. The detainees, uncovered without any legal documentation, reportedly entered India as children and had been evading authorities across multiple cities. They are currently held in a detention center for legal processing.
In a significant operation, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has detained four illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the Narela area of Delhi. Acting on intelligence inputs, a dedicated team from the Inter-State Cell, Crime Branch, Chanakyapuri, apprehended the individuals after conducting extensive surveillance and intelligence-gathering.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Harsh Indora, identified the detainees as Hafijul (19), Mominul (21), Shamim (22), and Inamul (38). Allegedly hailing from Bangladesh's Rangpur district, they were found without legal documentation and reportedly bypassed immigration checks to enter India. The operation arose from reports indicating a presence of undocumented foreigners in the city.
According to a police statement, officers carried out ground-level verifications in makeshift settlements and known labor hubs. The four individuals admitted to their illegal entry and residency in India without any valid identity proof. They traveled through several cities to avoid detection, having originally entered India during childhood with their parents, who later returned to Bangladesh.
