Gujarat's Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: A Revolution in Agriculture

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has initiated a significant agricultural campaign, 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', to educate farmers on modern and sustainable techniques. This transformative national effort was inaugurated at Anand Agricultural University, as announced in an official press release.

The campaign seeks to revolutionize agriculture by promoting self-reliance among farmers and enhancing indigenous produce. Spanning from May 29 to June 12, it aims to integrate cutting-edge agricultural practices such as value addition, mechanization, and natural farming, utilizing timely technology.

The initiative will see 55 expert teams guiding over 3.5 lakh farmers across Gujarat. Through visits by agricultural scientists and local farmers, participants will learn about advanced farming methods, including natural farming, nanotechnology, and efficient fertilizer use, along with relevant state and central schemes.

