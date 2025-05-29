Gaza Humanitarian Efforts Ramp Up with New Aid Sites

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundations expanded its operations in the Palestinian enclave by opening a third aid distribution site on Thursday. In the few days since beginning operations on Monday, the organization has successfully distributed approximately 1,838,182 meals to those in need.

The foundation announced its intentions to increase its efforts, stating that operations will continue to grow across all four planned sites. This expansion signals ongoing support for the region's humanitarian needs.

Further plans include the development of additional sites in northern Gaza in the upcoming weeks, reflecting a commitment to broadening the reach and impact of these essential aid services.

(With inputs from agencies.)