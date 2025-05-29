Gaza Humanitarian Efforts Ramp Up with New Aid Sites
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundations has opened a third aid distribution site in Gaza, providing over 1.8 million meals since Monday. Plans to expand operations to additional sites, particularly in the northern regions, are underway to further support the region's humanitarian needs.
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundations expanded its operations in the Palestinian enclave by opening a third aid distribution site on Thursday. In the few days since beginning operations on Monday, the organization has successfully distributed approximately 1,838,182 meals to those in need.
The foundation announced its intentions to increase its efforts, stating that operations will continue to grow across all four planned sites. This expansion signals ongoing support for the region's humanitarian needs.
Further plans include the development of additional sites in northern Gaza in the upcoming weeks, reflecting a commitment to broadening the reach and impact of these essential aid services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Humanitarian
- Foundation
- aid
- distribution
- Palestinian
- meals
- expansion
- sites
- Thursday
ALSO READ
U.S. Judge Orders Release of Georgetown Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Activism
Feeding Hope: The Impact of Krsna's Free Meals in Little India
Controversial Aid Distribution Plan Sparks Tensions in Gaza
Federal Judge Orders Release of Indian Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Activism
Maharashtra Government Accelerates Sand Distribution for Housing Schemes