Celebrating Bravery: Women Sailors Complete Historic Global Voyage

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the remarkable achievements of women in India's armed forces while attending the flag-in ceremony of the Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini. The vessel, helmed by two officers, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, completed an extensive eight-month voyage around the world, dubbed 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II'. The monumental journey commenced in Goa on October 2, 2024, and concluded this Thursday on Goa's coast.

Highlighting their bravery, Singh extolled the commendable feat of navigating 45,000 kilometers across tumultuous seas, a challenge epitomizing bravery in isolation. Singh remarked, "Covering 25,000 nautical miles amidst the vast ocean, devoid of human or animal interaction, embodies a singular courage. Spending eight months in such solitude surely posed numerous challenges." He celebrated the broader role of women in the armed forces, crediting their presence in demanding environments from the Himalayan heights to maritime depths.

In his speech, Singh acknowledged the breakthroughs in women's military participation, noting the first female cohort from the National Defence Academy and their roles in critical operations. Earlier, Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi praised the determination and unity of INSV Tarini's crew, accentuating the pride harbored by the nation. The vessel's final ceremonial leg was initiated in Cape Town, South Africa, sending the crew home amid accolades from prominent officials and Indian community representatives.

