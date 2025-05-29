PM Modi's Bold Stand Against Terrorism and Critique of West Bengal's Governance

In a powerful rally speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's steadfast stance against terrorism, specifically targeting Pakistan for its long-standing association with terror activities. Modi referenced Operation Sindoor, a decisive military response to the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in over 100 terrorist casualties and repelled Pakistani aggression.

Addressing the crowd, Modi criticized the governance of West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee. He accused the state government of fostering a climate of violence, corruption, and appeasement that has jeopardized the safety and prosperity of its citizens. Modi urged the people to embrace BJP's development-focused agenda.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the stalled infrastructure projects and educational failures in the state, attributing them to TMC's mishandling. He accused the party of neglecting the needs of marginalized communities and obstructing the benefits of central government schemes. Modi called for a political transformation in West Bengal to ensure progress and justice for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)