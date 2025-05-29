Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Ukraine's Wheat Exports Amid EU Policy Changes

Ukraine's wheat exports may decline in 2025/26 due to potential EU policy changes, unclear harvest prospects, and better conditions in EU importing countries. Analysts predict a drop from 16.2 million tons to 15 million tons. EU trade measures implemented after Russia's invasion are set to expire soon, affecting trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:08 IST
Uncertainty Looms Over Ukraine's Wheat Exports Amid EU Policy Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's wheat exports are projected to decline in the 2025/26 season, influenced by anticipated changes in the European Union's import policies, uncertain harvest outcomes, and improved crop conditions in European importing nations, according to analyst ASAP Agri.

The consultancy forecasts a reduction to about 15 million metric tons from 16.2 million in the 2024/25 season. Although the Ukrainian government has not released official predictions for the 2025 crop, the agriculture ministry plans to provide assessments by early June.

Traditionally a supplier for southern Europe, Ukraine faces an unclear export outlook with EU trade policies set to change. The EU had previously waived duties and quotas on Ukrainian agriculture following Russia's invasion, but those measures expire on June 5. As European buyers hold off on contracts, the Middle East and Southeast Asia take precedence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025