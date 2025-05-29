The $34 Billion Price Tag of Trump's Trade War: A Corporate Crunch

In a sweeping economic blow, President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war has cost corporations over $34 billion globally, according to a Reuters analysis. CEOs cite paralyzing uncertainty over tariffs, impacting profit forecasts and paralyzing decision-making in major firms including Apple and Ford.

Economists predict the financial fallout from Trump's policies will exceed disclosed figures, with companies grappling with higher costs and strategic adjustments. Analysts emphasize potential consequences for consumer spending and inflation. Significant supply chain adjustments are underway amid business uncertainty.

The wide-ranging effects come as a blow to sectors such as automotive, airlines, and importers, with tariff woes echoed by economic strategists. As companies attempt to manage unpredictable trade strategies, profit forecasts are revised, and operational costs climb.