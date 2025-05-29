Congress to Host ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ Honoring Soldiers, Criticize BJP on National Security

The Congress party is preparing to organize a 'Jai Hind Sabha' in Shimla on May 30 to honor the bravery of Indian soldiers, veterans, and the families of those who sacrificed their lives. The event also aims to criticize the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicizing national security issues.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, and Rajni Patil, the AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, are expected to attend. At the event, former soldiers and the families of fallen heroes will be recognized at the Peterhoff Grounds. Chetan Chauhan, co-in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, lambasted the BJP for what he termed as 'double standards' and 'political exploitation of national security.'

Chauhan criticized BJP's Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for alleged derogatory comments about Colonel Qureshi, commander of the female-led 'Operation Sindoor'. He accused BJP leaders of failing to support national heroes, questioning the government's silence on various terrorist attacks and emphasizing Congress's ongoing commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)