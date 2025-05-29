Left Menu

Congress to Host ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ Honoring Soldiers, Criticize BJP on National Security

The Congress party is organizing a 'Jai Hind Sabha' on May 30 in Shimla to pay tribute to Indian soldiers. Key Congress figures will attend, with the event also serving to criticize the BJP for politicizing national security. The ceremony will honor veterans and fallen soldiers' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:01 IST
Congress to Host ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ Honoring Soldiers, Criticize BJP on National Security
Congress holds press conference in Shimla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is preparing to organize a 'Jai Hind Sabha' in Shimla on May 30 to honor the bravery of Indian soldiers, veterans, and the families of those who sacrificed their lives. The event also aims to criticize the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicizing national security issues.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, and Rajni Patil, the AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, are expected to attend. At the event, former soldiers and the families of fallen heroes will be recognized at the Peterhoff Grounds. Chetan Chauhan, co-in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, lambasted the BJP for what he termed as 'double standards' and 'political exploitation of national security.'

Chauhan criticized BJP's Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for alleged derogatory comments about Colonel Qureshi, commander of the female-led 'Operation Sindoor'. He accused BJP leaders of failing to support national heroes, questioning the government's silence on various terrorist attacks and emphasizing Congress's ongoing commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025