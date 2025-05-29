Goldman Sachs Banker Tim Leissner Sentenced in 1MDB Scandal

A judge in a New York court has sentenced former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner to two years in prison. This decision comes after Leissner's 2018 guilty plea concerning his participation in the 1MDB scandal.

The scandal involved a multi-billion dollar fraudulent scheme related to Malaysia's sovereign fund, bringing international attention and scrutiny to those involved.

Leissner's sentencing marks a significant development in the ongoing legal repercussions surrounding the 1MDB financial debacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)