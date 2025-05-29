Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Banker Tim Leissner Sentenced in 1MDB Scandal

Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the 1MDB scandal. This follows his 2018 guilty plea related to the multi-billion dollar fraudulent scheme concerning Malaysia's sovereign fund.

Updated: 29-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:14 IST
A judge in a New York court has sentenced former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner to two years in prison. This decision comes after Leissner's 2018 guilty plea concerning his participation in the 1MDB scandal.

The scandal involved a multi-billion dollar fraudulent scheme related to Malaysia's sovereign fund, bringing international attention and scrutiny to those involved.

Leissner's sentencing marks a significant development in the ongoing legal repercussions surrounding the 1MDB financial debacle.

