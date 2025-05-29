PM Modi Targets TMC Amid Massive West Bengal Rally, Vows Development

In an electrifying rally at West Bengal's Alipurduar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for what he termed as 'appeasement, corruption, and recent violence' in the state, particularly referencing events in Murshidabad. The BJP leader asserted that the substantial turnout at the rally highlighted waning public trust in the TMC and growing hope for the BJP.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi painted a grim picture of the state under TMC's rule, accusing the administration of endorsing hooliganism and being indifferent to public welfare. "In Bengal, there is an order of chaos, a lack of governance," Modi proclaimed, criticizing the government for its alleged neglect of marginalized communities and rampant corruption.

The Prime Minister underscored the strategic importance of West Bengal's development to national progress, pledging robust support from the central government. Accusing the TMC of prioritizing politics over people's welfare, Modi committed to restoring the state's identity and addressing issues plaguing youth, education, and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)