India Sets New Agricultural Record with 270 Lakh Tonnes Increase

In a remarkable development for India's agricultural sector, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday revealed that the nation has achieved an unprecedented increase of 270 lakh tonnes in crop production compared to last year, surpassing all historical records. This achievement was announced during the Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare and Rural Development programme, where Minister Chouhan extended his heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the country's farmers for their exemplary contribution.

Chouhan emphasized that the journey does not end with this achievement. He declared an ambitious vision for India to become the 'food basket of the world' and acknowledged the significant role of farmers in this pursuit. A vast campaign, 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' has been launched, engaging agricultural scientists, government officials, and farmers across 2,170 locations nationwide to further this goal.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare along with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), aims to revolutionize Indian agriculture through scientific advances and community involvement. Running until June 12, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between research and practical farming, incorporating feedback from the grassroots to enhance future strategies. Chouhan will tour 20 states during the 15-day campaign, urging state governments to contribute actively to this national mission.

