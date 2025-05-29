Grand Exhibition Honors Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an elaborate exhibition in Lucknow dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, as part of the 'Punyashlok' Pujya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Tricentenary Year Memorial Campaign-2025. The event is intended to honor her remarkable contributions on her birth anniversary.

Highlighting the significance of the exhibition, CM Adityanath stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully reconnected the nation with valuable aspects of its past by celebrating the revered Lok Mata, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The exhibition, which is set up at every district headquarters, encourages public engagement and respects for the historic figure.

Furthermore, CM Yogi announced that a new Government Medical College in Auraiya would be named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. He criticized the previous Samajwadi Party government for altering the college name in the past. CM Yogi emphasized that realizing India's net-zero goal by 2070 requires collective effort.

