Delhi Police Crackdown: Five Bangladeshi Nationals Held for Illegal Stay

In a concentrated effort to curb illegal immigration, Delhi's East District Police have detained five Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, who were found residing unlawfully within the National Capital Region, according to a police statement. The detained individuals include Md Shaheen, 30, and his wife Rujeena, 26, along with their children, highlighting the family's clandestine existence in East Delhi.

Reports indicate the family entered India through unauthorized riverine routes along the Indo-Bangladesh border, subsequently settling in the Anand Vihar locality to escape detection. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Dhania stated that the operation took place on May 28, spearheaded by a Special Staff team under the strategic guidance of senior district officials. Utilizing specific intelligence and technical surveillance, the team successfully pinpointed the suspects.

Upon interception, the individuals failed to present any documentation proving Indian citizenship. A thorough investigation of their mobile phones disclosed digital evidence, including Bangladeshi identity documents, verifying their illicit presence in the country. Consequently, deportation proceedings have commenced in collaboration with Delhi's Foreigners Regional Registration Office. This initiative underscores the police's persistent dedication to immigration law enforcement, dovetailing with a campaign launched in November 2024 to expel illegal immigrants.