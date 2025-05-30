Left Menu

Devotees Pray for Brahmaputra's Blessings at Majuli's Sacred Ceremony

A spiritually significant ritual was held at Afala Ghat by the devotees of Dakhinpat Satra, praying to the Brahmaputra River for Majuli's safety. The event united religious leaders, transport officials, and local businesses, emphasizing the river's role as a vital lifeline for Assam's largest river island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:09 IST
Devotees of the revered Dakhinpat Satra in Majuli gathered at Afala Ghat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a culturally and spiritually profound event, devoted followers of the revered Dakhinpat Satra convened at Afala Ghat, Majuli, to offer prayers to the formidable Brahmaputra River. This specially organized ceremony, led by Satra priests, sought the river's protection for Majuli—the world's largest river island—and its dependents.

Majuli, central to Assamese Neo-Vaishnavism, represents the gracious legacy of Vaishnavite monasteries. The prayer event drew attendees beyond Satra devotees, including Inland Water Transport officials, ferry operators, and local business owners. They regard the Brahmaputra as both a livelihood source and an indispensable link connecting Majuli to broader Assam.

Janardan Deva Goshwami of Dakhinpat Grihasrami Satra expressed to ANI, "We performed traditional rituals at Aflamukh Ghat, praying for protection and safe ferry operations on the river. Daily, countless ferries transport passengers from Jorhat to Majuli, underlining our reliance on the Brahmaputra." Meanwhile, Inland Water Transport's Dulal Saikia highlighted these prayers especially during monsoon-induced flood threats, where Majuli's survival is at stake.

The ceremonies emphasized the Brahmaputra's crucial role in the island's existence. To Majuli's residents, the river signifies constant support against erosion and flood risk. The prayers aim to ensure safe ferry passages and passenger journeys across the river route linking Nimati and Majuli.

