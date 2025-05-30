Left Menu

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Declares ₹250 Crore Bonus: Exciting Milestone Ahead of IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company announced a ₹250 crore bonus for FY25, benefiting 2.27 lakh policyholders. This 7.90% increase from FY24 highlights the firm's strong financial performance. The company is planning an IPO, aiming to further enhance its market presence and uphold customer trust.

Updated: 30-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:49 IST
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has declared a substantial bonus of ₹250 crore for the fiscal year 2025, benefiting approximately 2.27 lakh policyholders. According to the company's announcement, this bonus marks a 7.90% increase compared to the previous fiscal year, underscoring its robust financial health and commitment to customer value.

All policies active as of March 31, 2025, are eligible for this bonus, which will be added to policyholders' accounts and paid upon maturity, surrender, or as per policy agreements. The company, led by MD & CEO Mr. Anuj Mathur, states this milestone signifies its dedication to its policyholders' financial security and enduring satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Canara HSBC Life Insurance is preparing for an initial public offering, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. This strategic move is anticipated to bolster the company's position in the insurance sector. Potential investors are advised to carefully review investment risks, with detailed information available in the forthcoming Red Herring Prospectus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

