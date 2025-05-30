Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates Victory Over Terror, Launches Rs 48,520 Crore Development Projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Operation Sindoor and the destruction of terrorist camps in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. At a rally in Bihar, Modi celebrated the Indian military's success while inaugurating extensive development projects, including thermal power plants and road infrastructure improvements, worth over Rs 48,520 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the success of Operation Sindoor, affirming that he fulfilled his promise to retaliate against terrorism following the Pahalgam attacks. Speaking at a rally in Karakat, Bihar, Modi emphasized the resolve and power of India in bringing terrorists to justice.

Highlighting the valor of Indian forces, Modi said that terrorists, previously sheltering under Pakistan's protection, were defeated by the valor and strength of Indian daughters and soldiers. During his address, PM Modi was joined by Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chowdhary.

In a massive boost to infrastructure, PM Modi unveiled and laid foundations for projects worth Rs 48,520 crore, including the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project and significant highway expansions. These developments are set to enhance energy production, connectivity, and employment in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

