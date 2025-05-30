Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Unveils Major Bihar Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized opposition parties, accusing them of using 'social justice' for power. During his visit to Bihar, PM Modi announced several development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore, highlighting government efforts to provide basic amenities to the poor and modernize infrastructure in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:26 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: BJP4India/x). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, accusing them of using the banner of 'social justice' as a mere ploy for political gain. He made these remarks during the inauguration of multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore on Friday in Karakat, Bihar.

In his address, PM Modi criticized the opposition for the alleged neglect of Bihar's poor, Dalits, and tribals in the past, accusing them of lacking access to basic amenities such as toilets and bank accounts. 'Those who claimed to champion social justice are now being exposed,' he asserted, questioning the record of parties like the RJD and Congress during their tenure.

Highlighting the NDA government's initiatives, PM Modi pointed to efforts made towards empowering Bihar's marginalized communities. He praised the modernization of Patna Airport and introduced the Makhana board and Bhimrao Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan, aimed at reaching the state's disadvantaged groups with comprehensive support schemes, marking a new era of development.

