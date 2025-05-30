Left Menu

Tripura Embraces AI to Elevate Education at MBB University Convocation

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, emphasizes the role of technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, in enhancing education. During MBB University's convocation, attended by Governor Indrasena Reddy, 9,642 students graduated. The event also highlighted the government's commitment to transforming the university and implementing the National Education Policy-2020 in state institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:14 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the first convocation of MBB University, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence in education. Speaking at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, alongside Governor Indrasena Reddy, Saha underscored that AI is making education more effective and accessible to students. A commendable 9,642 students graduated, with 135 earning gold medals for meritorious performance.

As the state's Education Minister, Saha reiterated the government's dedication to developing MBB University into a center of advanced learning. He detailed strategic plans to elevate the institution's quality, acknowledging the convocation as a noteworthy milestone for graduates. Saha also praised India's storied educational history, referencing efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive traditional systems through initiatives like the new National Education Policy.

Saha announced that the National Education Policy-2020 is being integrated into the modern curriculum of state educational bodies, celebrating India's global contributions across various disciplines such as mathematics and yoga. He mentioned the introduction of courses on the Indian Knowledge System at MBB University and revealed expansion plans, including B.B.A., M.B.A., and Biotechnology programs, to widen student career prospects. Saha highlighted government initiatives such as appointing Assistant Professors, opening new colleges, waiving tuition for girls, and providing free scooties to eligible students. Addressing graduates, he advised them to tackle future challenges with competence and humility.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

