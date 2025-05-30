Serbia-Russia Investigation: Arms and Allegations
Serbia and Russia are set to investigate how Serbian-made ammunition ended up in Ukraine. Russia accused Serbia of indirectly aiding Ukraine in its conflict against Moscow. President Aleksandar Vucic denied some allegations, while Serbia maintains a delicate balance between Russian ties and EU aspirations, amidst military and political complexities.
Serbia and Russia have launched a joint investigation into allegations that Serbian-made ammunition has made its way to the Ukrainian frontlines. This comes after Russia accused Serbia of selling arms to Kyiv, labeling the move as a 'stab in the back' from Moscow's once steadfast ally.
The Russian foreign intelligence service, the SVR, claims that these arms shipments are being routed through NATO intermediaries in Europe and some African nations. Despite Serbia's historic bonds with Russia, it has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though it has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow.
President Aleksandar Vucic has addressed these allegations, noting talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has formed a working group to sift through the claims. Serbia, torn between EU membership dreams and dependency on Russian energy, continues to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape.
