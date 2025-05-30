Left Menu

Serbia-Russia Investigation: Arms and Allegations

Serbia and Russia are set to investigate how Serbian-made ammunition ended up in Ukraine. Russia accused Serbia of indirectly aiding Ukraine in its conflict against Moscow. President Aleksandar Vucic denied some allegations, while Serbia maintains a delicate balance between Russian ties and EU aspirations, amidst military and political complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:31 IST
Serbia-Russia Investigation: Arms and Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia and Russia have launched a joint investigation into allegations that Serbian-made ammunition has made its way to the Ukrainian frontlines. This comes after Russia accused Serbia of selling arms to Kyiv, labeling the move as a 'stab in the back' from Moscow's once steadfast ally.

The Russian foreign intelligence service, the SVR, claims that these arms shipments are being routed through NATO intermediaries in Europe and some African nations. Despite Serbia's historic bonds with Russia, it has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though it has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow.

President Aleksandar Vucic has addressed these allegations, noting talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has formed a working group to sift through the claims. Serbia, torn between EU membership dreams and dependency on Russian energy, continues to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025