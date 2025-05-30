Left Menu

Gadkari Advocates Innovation in Farming: A Call to Action for Farmers

Union minister Nitin Gadkari urged farmers to collaborate in developing agricultural techniques and adopt new technologies to boost production. Speaking at a workshop by Agrovision Foundation, he emphasized reducing input costs, increasing quality production, and suggested creating agriculture equipment banks to support farmers.

Updated: 30-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:33 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday called on farmers to unite in their efforts to adopt advanced agricultural techniques for enhanced production. He stressed the importance of reducing input costs while embracing new technologies to produce higher quality yields.

Addressing a workshop organized by Agrovision Foundation, a group he presides over, Gadkari highlighted the importance of progressive farmers leading technological and methodological advancement in their communities. He cited soil organic carbon as a key enhancer of land quality.

Furthermore, Gadkari proposed the establishment of agriculture equipment banks to aid farmers. Agrovision Foundation, he noted, assists farmers with land testing and educational workshops, aiming to curtail farmer suicides in the Vidarbha region.

