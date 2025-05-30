Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Growing Military Prowess

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised India's military strength during Operation Sindoor, highlighting its success as a showcase of the nation's self-reliance in defense. The operation, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasized India's increasing defense capabilities under PM Modi's leadership through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasized the success of Operation Sindoor, India's strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, as a testament to the country's growing self-reliance in defense. The operation, which underscores the valor of the Indian armed forces, draws its strength from the Make In India initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi a decade ago.

Under India's enhanced defense policy, the Indian armed forces effectively dismantled the enemy's air defense system, showcasing their military prowess as a result of indigenous innovations. The world witnessed the might of Made In India during Operation Sindoor, reinforcing the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat, according to Adityanath.

CM Adityanath, addressing the media in Kanpur during PM Modi's visit, lauded the continuous strengthening of India's defense capabilities. He applauded Operation Sindoor's success, emphasizing India's decisive response to threats. The operation, along with strategic projects launched by PM Modi across several states including Uttar Pradesh, marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a defense powerhouse.

