Wall Street Futures Slip Amid Trade Tariff Uncertainty

Wall Street futures edged lower on Friday as investors weighed the implications of a recent court decision overturning a block on President Donald Trump's tariffs. The market showed signs of volatility despite the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on track for the best month since November 2023.

This downturn comes after the Court of International Trade blocked most tariffs levied since January, only for an appeals court to temporarily reinstate them. Uncertainty looms as major U.S.-China trade talks stall, potentially requiring intervention from Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Premarket trading saw a slight dip in megacap stocks, although Ulta Beauty rose sharply after exceeding profit expectations. Economic indicators, including Personal Consumption Expenditure data, are expected to provide further insights on the Federal Reserve's interest rate direction amid market volatility.

