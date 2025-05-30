Adani Energy Secures Major Transmission Project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Friday its acquisition of a significant interstate transmission project in Maharashtra, estimated at Rs 1,600 crore. With this acquisition, AESL's transmission order book has now risen to Rs 61,600 crore, the company disclosed in a statement.

The project scope includes establishing 3,000 Mega Volt-Amperes (MVA) of substations capacity, along with other related transmission infrastructure. This expansion will increase AESL's overall transmission network to 26,696 ckm and 93,236 MVA of transformation capacity.

AESL plans to complete the project by January 2028. This latest success under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism had REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) as the bid process coordinator. AESL is part of the wider Adani portfolio encompassing power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.