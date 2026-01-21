Left Menu

Transforming Tripura: Scindia's Visit to Boost NEC Projects

Tripura's Chief Minister announced that DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit to review NEC-funded projects and launch new ventures. The minister will assess tourism projects and initiate an agar processing unit to boost the local economy, with substantial funding from the NEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:44 IST
Transforming Tripura: Scindia's Visit to Boost NEC Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura is set for a significant economic boost as DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia prepares to visit the state. Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that Scindia will review existing NEC-funded projects and lay the foundation for new developments.

The minister's trip on January 23 marks a crucial moment for the state's tourism and agricultural sectors. During his visit, Scindia will evaluate the progress of tourism projects and initiate construction of an agar processing unit, a venture expected to transform North Tripura economically.

The processing unit, funded with Rs 27 crore from the North Eastern Council, will enhance the value of the region's extensive agar resources, according to North Tripura District Magistrate Chandni Chandran and District Forest Officer Suman Malla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

 Global
2
House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry

House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein In...

 United States
3
NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

 Belgium
4
Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026