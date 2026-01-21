Transforming Tripura: Scindia's Visit to Boost NEC Projects
Tripura's Chief Minister announced that DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit to review NEC-funded projects and launch new ventures. The minister will assess tourism projects and initiate an agar processing unit to boost the local economy, with substantial funding from the NEC.
Tripura is set for a significant economic boost as DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia prepares to visit the state. Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that Scindia will review existing NEC-funded projects and lay the foundation for new developments.
The minister's trip on January 23 marks a crucial moment for the state's tourism and agricultural sectors. During his visit, Scindia will evaluate the progress of tourism projects and initiate construction of an agar processing unit, a venture expected to transform North Tripura economically.
The processing unit, funded with Rs 27 crore from the North Eastern Council, will enhance the value of the region's extensive agar resources, according to North Tripura District Magistrate Chandni Chandran and District Forest Officer Suman Malla.
(With inputs from agencies.)
