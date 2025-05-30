China Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Concerns

In a significant trade development, China has suspended poultry imports from Brazil in response to an avian flu outbreak, according to a notice by the Chinese customs administration dated May 29.

The outbreak, confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in Brazil's southernmost state, places the world's leading chicken exporter in a precarious position, prompting various international trade bans.

Despite Brazil's request for China to limit its embargo to products from the outbreak's city of origin, China opted for a wider suspension of poultry and related products from the entire country.