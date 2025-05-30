Left Menu

China Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Concerns

China has banned poultry imports from Brazil following an avian flu outbreak, impacting the world's top chicken exporter. The outbreak was confirmed in a Brazilian commercial poultry farm, leading to international trade restrictions. Brazil requested limitations only on the city affected, but China enacted a broader ban.

In a significant trade development, China has suspended poultry imports from Brazil in response to an avian flu outbreak, according to a notice by the Chinese customs administration dated May 29.

The outbreak, confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in Brazil's southernmost state, places the world's leading chicken exporter in a precarious position, prompting various international trade bans.

Despite Brazil's request for China to limit its embargo to products from the outbreak's city of origin, China opted for a wider suspension of poultry and related products from the entire country.

