Empowering Change: Mandating Women Grievance Redressal Committees in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has recommended the compulsory institution of 'women grievance redressal committees' across all districts. This move aims to address and prevent sexual harassment within government, semi-government, and private sectors, announced Commission chief Rupali Chakankar.

The affirmation came during the MSCW's 'Commission for Women at Your Door' initiative where key officials, including Collector Jalaj Sharma, were in attendance. The program underscored the ongoing efforts and collaborative actions taken over the past three and a half years to resolve women's issues in the state.

Additionally, a premarital dialogue centre has been launched in Nashik, offering trained counselors for prospective couples, as cited by Collector Sharma, further reinforcing the state's commitment to gender-focused initiatives.