Diplomatic Standoff: Ukraine Awaits Russia's Peace Proposals

Ukraine is holding firm against external pressure to attend scheduled peace talks with Russia, citing the necessity of reviewing Russian proposals before committing. The planned meeting, influenced by calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to address the ongoing war between the two nations.

Although Moscow has expressed readiness to negotiate in Istanbul next week, Kyiv insists on receiving a memorandum detailing Russia's terms beforehand. The European conflict has drawn global attention, with Kyiv seeking further U.S. military support and Moscow hoping for a reduction in economic sanctions.

Additional complexities stem from Russia's demand for written Western guarantees against NATO's eastward expansion. The situation remains delicate as both sides exhibit willingness to engage but remain entrenched in their positions.

