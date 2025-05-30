NHRC Probes Assault on Journalist Exposing Corruption in Odisha

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened following a shocking assault on a TV journalist in Kulthipali village, Balangir district. The journalist, Bijay Pradhan, was reportedly ambushed on May 25 while covering alleged corruption at a local construction site.

According to reports, the attackers bound Pradhan's hands and legs, paraded him through the village, and tied him to a pole before subjecting him to a brutal beating. The NHRC has expressed grave concern, stating that the allegations, if substantiated, are a serious violation of human rights.

The NHRC has issued a notice demanding a thorough report from Odisha's Director General of Police within two weeks. Further reports reveal that the assailants destroyed Pradhan's mobile phones and video camera, warning him against releasing any details of the incident or the alleged corruption.

Footage posted on social media shows the severity of the attack, with Pradhan being kicked and dragged. The assault lasted two hours and left him with a ruptured eardrum. Pradhan is currently receiving medical care and asserts that the attackers confiscated his mobile, microphone, and other equipment to thwart his investigative efforts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)