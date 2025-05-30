Left Menu

China Imposes Poultry Ban on Brazilian Imports Amid Avian Flu Fears

China has implemented a ban on all poultry imports from Brazil following an avian influenza outbreak. Despite Brazil's request for a limited ban, China enforced a nationwide restriction, affecting over $10 billion in exports. The ban reflects broader concerns over the outbreak's impact on global poultry trade.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has enacted a full embargo on all poultry imports from Brazil, responding to an avian flu outbreak. This move follows a previous suspension of Brazilian import applications by China's authorities.

The comprehensive ban mandates that any Brazilian poultry arriving directly or indirectly must be returned or destroyed. Furthermore, all animal and plant waste from inbound Brazilian ships requires processing under customs' supervision, according to China's General Administration of Customs' announcement on May 29.

Brazil, as the leading global poultry exporter and China's primary chicken supplier, faces significant export challenges. While other nations such as Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have restricted their bans to specific regions in Brazil, China's nationwide ban underscores the severity of the flu's impact on international trade.

