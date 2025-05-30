TMC Distances Itself from Anubrata Mondal's Controversy
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has distanced itself from party leader Anubrata Mondal's controversial remarks against a police officer, directing him to apologize. A viral audio prompted police action. Mondal has since apologized, citing medication-related issues as a factor in his behavior.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday sought to distance itself from controversial remarks made by party leader Anubrata Mondal during a recorded phone call with a police officer. The party swiftly condemned the use of 'unacceptable' language, calling it out as intolerable and urging Mondal to apologize.
This development comes in the wake of an audio clip going viral on social media, leading Birbhum police to lodge an FIR against Mondal. In a firm rebuke posted on X, TMC clarified that it does not align with Mondal's comments, insisting he issues an unconditional apology within four hours or face disciplinary action.
Complying with TMC's directive, Mondal issued an apology, attributing his conduct to the side effects of medication. He expressed remorse both in a letter and publicly, aiming to mend relations with police officials. Mondal, previously linked to cattle smuggling allegations, also questioned the motives behind the leak of the conversation.
