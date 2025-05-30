Left Menu

Peak XV Partners Sells Stake in Indigo Paints for Rs 158 Crore

Peak XV Partners, a prominent venture capital firm, exited its 3.18% stake in Indigo Paints by selling shares worth Rs 158 crore. The transactions were conducted through the NSE, with Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquiring the shares at the same price. Indigo Paints' stock experienced a slight increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:32 IST
Peak XV Partners Sells Stake in Indigo Paints for Rs 158 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Peak XV Partners, a notable entity in venture capital, has exited its 3.18% stake in Indigo Paints. The transaction, valued at Rs 158 crore, was executed via open market operations, marking a significant movement in the trading circle.

The sale included 7.28 lakh shares from Peak XV Investments IV and 7.85 lakh scrips from Peak XV Investments V. This departure from Indigo Paints stock comes as part of a strategic shift by the venture capital firm, previously known as Sequoia Capital India & SEA.

Amidst this exit, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund stepped in to acquire the same number of shares, signaling confidence in Indigo Paints. Consequently, Indigo Paints shares saw a 2.10% uptick, closing at Rs 1,079.15 on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025