Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Banned in Karnataka Amid Language Controversy

A pro-Kannada activist was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly setting fire to a photograph of renowned actor Kamal Haasan near Havanur Circle in Bengaluru, Karnataka, local police revealed on Friday.

The arrest of Ravikumara, a 33-year-old member of Namma Karunada Yuva Sene, followed his alleged involvement in disrupting traffic and causing a disturbance to residents. Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him under Sections 270 and 283 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

This incident follows controversy stemming from Haasan's reported statement that "Kannada is born out of Tamil," leading to protests by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organizations. Kamal Haasan, addressing the media at the DMK party headquarters in Chennai, emphasized his belief in democracy and justice, stating that his love for Karnataka and its neighboring states is genuine. He also addressed threats against him and affirmed he would only apologize if proven wrong.

In a significant development, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has decided to ban the release of Haasan's upcoming film, 'Thug Life,' in the state, aligning with demands from regional groups for a public apology from the actor. Sa Ra Govindu, representing KFCC, expressed solidarity with Kannada organizations and confirmed the decision to halt the film's release.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Haasan for his remarks on Kannada's historical significance. 'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam, features Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR alongside Haasan.

