Trump Doubles Down: Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Soar to 50%

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, aiming to protect domestic industries. This decision, revealed in Pennsylvania, intensifies his ongoing trade war. The tariffs will affect various products and might raise consumer prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 06:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold economic move, President Donald Trump announced an aggressive hike in tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum, increasing the levy from 25% to 50%. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump emphasized the decision as crucial to bolstering the U.S. steel industry.

Trump's announcement marks a continuation of his administration's hardline stance on trade, aimed at reinforcing national industries. He cited a $14.9 billion agreement between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel as evidence of success in securing American jobs. Additionally, he noted the broadened scope of the tariffs to include aluminum products, effective June 4.

The market reacted swiftly, with shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc surging 26% post-announcement. However, the increased trade tensions with China may disrupt global markets further. Trump's commitment to reviving the domestic manufacturing sector by leveraging tariffs underscores the administration's focus on recalibrating international trade dynamics to favor U.S. interests.

