INA's Historic Passing Out Parade: A New Chapter in Military Legacy

The Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala celebrated its Passing Out Parade for the Spring Term 2025 on Saturday, marking a proud transition from cadets to officers in the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and allied foreign nations. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Southern Naval Command's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, reviewed the event alongside Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair, INA's Commandant.

The ceremony symbolized the culmination of intense training, as cadets marched with precision and pride. The three-day celebration started on May 29 with the Oath of Allegiance. May 30 showcased a convocation ceremony and valedictory dinner, and concluded with the historical graduation of the first 17 lady cadets at the National Defence Academy.

In a grand display of military precision at Khadakwasla's Khetarpal Parade Ground, 1,341 cadets participated under the supervision of Governor General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd). Adjutants Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari, astride 'Reliant Robin', and Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi led the parade. Outstanding cadets received President's Medals for distinguished performance. The event concluded with a spectacular flypast and was attended by dignitaries, proud families, and peers, signifying a transformative chapter in military history.

