Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Three-Year Hiatus

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the revival of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, set to commence soon after a three-year pause due to the pandemic. The pilgrimage will follow the traditional Lipulekh Pass route, with preparations in place for a 2025 start involving 250 participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:11 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday confirmed the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a significant pilgrimage, marking the end of a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With preparations finalised, the journey to Adi Kailash has already started, heralding the impending commencement of the Mansarovar Yatra.

Dhami expressed excitement about the state's readiness to welcome pilgrims, considering this an auspicious occasion. Scheduled to resume from June 30, 2025, the Yatra will follow the traditional Lipulekh Pass route in Pithoragarh and will be managed jointly by the Uttarakhand Government and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The journey will span 22 days, starting in Delhi, with health checks facilitated by the ITBP. Teams of fifty pilgrims will embark on the journey, making stops in various locations before crossing into China, where they will spend several nights as part of the sacred trek.

