Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Demolition of Refugee Camp, Prioritizes Environmental Concerns

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition to halt the demolition of a refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tila, citing environmental priorities over humanitarian concerns. The court emphasized ecological protection on the Yamuna floodplains and ruled that framing refugee policy is beyond its jurisdiction, voiding the interim order against eviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:58 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Demolition of Refugee Camp, Prioritizes Environmental Concerns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition aimed at stopping the demolition of a refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tila until alternative accommodations can be secured. The court underscored its genuine attempts to engage with authorities for refugee rehabilitation but cited bureaucratic hurdles as a primary obstacle.

Justice Dharmesh Sharma, delivering the judgment, stated that the court's mandate does not include designing refugee policies. He vacated the interim order from March 2024 and clarified that petitioners, including Ravi Ranjan Singh, have no right to remain at the disputed location, thus refusing their request to halt evictions.

The bench reaffirmed the importance of protecting the ecologically sensitive Yamuna floodplains, aligning with directives from higher courts and environmental bodies. These measures are critical for maintaining ecological balance and securing the right to a clean environment for future generations.

Highlighting the fragile state of the Yamuna River, the court asserted that humanitarian issues cannot delay necessary public projects. The petition had pointed to the plight of around 800 Hindu refugees from Pakistan and demanded that demolition be stopped until land allocation was assured as per the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025