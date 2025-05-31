Delhi High Court Upholds Demolition of Refugee Camp, Prioritizes Environmental Concerns

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition aimed at stopping the demolition of a refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tila until alternative accommodations can be secured. The court underscored its genuine attempts to engage with authorities for refugee rehabilitation but cited bureaucratic hurdles as a primary obstacle.

Justice Dharmesh Sharma, delivering the judgment, stated that the court's mandate does not include designing refugee policies. He vacated the interim order from March 2024 and clarified that petitioners, including Ravi Ranjan Singh, have no right to remain at the disputed location, thus refusing their request to halt evictions.

The bench reaffirmed the importance of protecting the ecologically sensitive Yamuna floodplains, aligning with directives from higher courts and environmental bodies. These measures are critical for maintaining ecological balance and securing the right to a clean environment for future generations.

Highlighting the fragile state of the Yamuna River, the court asserted that humanitarian issues cannot delay necessary public projects. The petition had pointed to the plight of around 800 Hindu refugees from Pakistan and demanded that demolition be stopped until land allocation was assured as per the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

