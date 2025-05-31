Left Menu

Celebrating a Legacy: Women Empowerment and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated the legacy of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary in Jaipur. The 'Women Empowerment Conference' highlighted India's positive changes and women's roles in socio-cultural development, emphasizing education and policy support for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:58 IST
Celebrating a Legacy: Women Empowerment and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar
Union Minister JP Nadda and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma attends Women Empowerment Conference (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gathered in Jaipur to honor the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a historical figure celebrated for her contributions to women's empowerment and cultural preservation. The 'Women Empowerment Conference' was a central event highlighting her enduring influence.

During his address, Minister Nadda praised the advancements India has experienced over the past decade and lauded Chief Minister Sharma for his dedication to the state's welfare. 'Choosing Bhajanlal Sharma as CM was about selecting a committed leader working tirelessly with his team for Rajasthan,' Nadda stated.

Chief Minister Sharma underscored the event's focus on female empowerment, sharing initiatives like the 'Balika Durasth Shiksha Yojana' and 'Lakhpati Didi scheme' to support women's education and entrepreneurship. This celebration acknowledged Devi Ahilyabai's impact, her commitment to socio-cultural issues, and her enduring legacy in India's cultural tapestry.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025