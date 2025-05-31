Celebrating a Legacy: Women Empowerment and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gathered in Jaipur to honor the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a historical figure celebrated for her contributions to women's empowerment and cultural preservation. The 'Women Empowerment Conference' was a central event highlighting her enduring influence.

During his address, Minister Nadda praised the advancements India has experienced over the past decade and lauded Chief Minister Sharma for his dedication to the state's welfare. 'Choosing Bhajanlal Sharma as CM was about selecting a committed leader working tirelessly with his team for Rajasthan,' Nadda stated.

Chief Minister Sharma underscored the event's focus on female empowerment, sharing initiatives like the 'Balika Durasth Shiksha Yojana' and 'Lakhpati Didi scheme' to support women's education and entrepreneurship. This celebration acknowledged Devi Ahilyabai's impact, her commitment to socio-cultural issues, and her enduring legacy in India's cultural tapestry.