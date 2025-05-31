Left Menu

Smriti Irani Seeks Blessings at Ujjain's Sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:09 IST
BJP leader Smriti Irani offers prayers at Mahakal temple (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva on Saturday.

During her visit, Irani participated in rituals at the temple's sanctum sanctorum, before sitting in the Nandi hall in deep devotion. Speaking to ANI, she expressed her good fortune to witness the temple's spiritual ambiance, praying for the prosperity of families and the protection of soldiers guarding the borders. 'I consider it my good fortune that I had a darshan of Baba Mahakal,' Irani shared.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, positioned on the banks of the Shipra River, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, attracting pilgrims nationwide for its revered Bhasma Aarti. This unique ritual, performed during Brahma Muhurta, involves opening the doors to Baba Mahakal, conducting a sacred bath with Panchamrit, and a ceremonial Aarti with chanting and music, drawing believers seeking divine blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

