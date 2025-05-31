Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Ahilyabai Holkar, Highlights India's Cultural Renaissance

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, lauding her impact on Indian cultural revival and women's empowerment. The CM highlighted the ongoing cultural renaissance under PM Modi, emphasizing efforts in women's empowerment and preservation of cultural heritage across Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Ahilyabai Holkar, Highlights India's Cultural Renaissance
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary at the Chief Minister's residence, recognizing her pivotal role in Indian history through compassion and service. CM Dhami praised her efforts in reviving India's cultural essence by reconstructing religious sites and hailed her as a symbol of women's empowerment.

Amid the anniversary, CM Dhami highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in reviving India's cultural heritage during the 'Amritkal' period. He cited examples of ongoing national pride, such as the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, underscoring India's strides toward becoming a global leader again.

Further, CM Dhami mentioned government initiatives promoting women's empowerment, including the approval of 33% reservation for women and various welfare schemes. Enhancements in Kedarkhand and Manaskhand temple regions were noted, alongside the introduction of a strict land law and implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

