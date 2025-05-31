Left Menu

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad Takes Charge Amidst Political Shifts in Bihar

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Bihar State Commission for Development of Upper Castes. His tenure is set against the backdrop of political changes and an upcoming state election. The role of the Commission gains importance with recent caste survey data and EWS implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:48 IST
Rajeev Ranjan Prasad Takes Charge Amidst Political Shifts in Bihar
DU' Rajeev Ranjan Prasad assumes charge as Vice Chairman of Bihar Upper Caste Commission (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, a leader from the Janata Dal (United), has officially taken office as the Vice Chairman of the Bihar State Commission for Development of Upper Castes. His appointment comes at a critical time as Bihar undergoes political shifts and prepares for upcoming elections.

Prasad outlined his commitment to addressing challenges identified from the recent Caste Survey, emphasizing the commission's crucial role in providing timely recommendations to the state government. Notably, the Commission is the sole entity focusing on upper caste development in the state.

The political landscape in Bihar is changing substantially, highlighted by former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh's strategic merger of his party with the Jan Suraaj Party. This move adds complexity to the electoral preparations as alliances, including the National Democratic Alliance and the newly-formed opposition bloc INDIA, gear up for the Bihar Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025