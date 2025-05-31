Rajeev Ranjan Prasad Takes Charge Amidst Political Shifts in Bihar
Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Bihar State Commission for Development of Upper Castes. His tenure is set against the backdrop of political changes and an upcoming state election. The role of the Commission gains importance with recent caste survey data and EWS implementation.
- Country:
- India
Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, a leader from the Janata Dal (United), has officially taken office as the Vice Chairman of the Bihar State Commission for Development of Upper Castes. His appointment comes at a critical time as Bihar undergoes political shifts and prepares for upcoming elections.
Prasad outlined his commitment to addressing challenges identified from the recent Caste Survey, emphasizing the commission's crucial role in providing timely recommendations to the state government. Notably, the Commission is the sole entity focusing on upper caste development in the state.
The political landscape in Bihar is changing substantially, highlighted by former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh's strategic merger of his party with the Jan Suraaj Party. This move adds complexity to the electoral preparations as alliances, including the National Democratic Alliance and the newly-formed opposition bloc INDIA, gear up for the Bihar Assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blackmail Scandal Engulfs Tottenham Captain Son Heung-min
IATA Sets Ground Handling Agenda with Safety, Sustainability and Innovation
Congress Leadership Calls for Unity in INDIA Bloc Amidst Doubts and Challenges
Rashmika Mandanna Steps In As Crocs' Global Ambassador
INDIA Bloc's Rocky Path: Concerns and Critique