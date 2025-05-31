Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh on High Alert: Monsoon Landslides Claim Lives, Government Extends Aid

In Arunachal Pradesh, landslides, exacerbated by continuous monsoon rains, have resulted in at least nine casualties. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced ex-gratia payments to victims' families, stressing the need for vigilance. The state government and local officials remain on high alert amid predictions of further inclement weather.

In Arunachal Pradesh, relentless monsoon rains have triggered landslides claiming at least nine lives, with the majority of casualties reported in East Kameng district and Ziro Valley. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has offered his condolences and declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to each of the bereaved families.

Adhering to government norms, the ex-gratia payments will be facilitated through district administrations. As the monsoons persist, Chief Minister Khandu urged the public to exercise enhanced caution and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly at night. Many rivers and streams in the region are swollen, posing further hazards.

Home Minister Mama Natung confirmed that seven people perished in a landslide on NH 13, advising caution during the unpredictable monsoon conditions. As the India Meteorological Department warns of more severe weather, Arunachal Pradesh's officials and services are on vigilant alert to prevent further tragedies.

