SK Finance: A Surge in Profits Amidst Lending Growth

SK Finance has achieved a noteworthy increase in profits, reporting a 49.35% jump in net profit to Rs 141.62 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This growth stems from a surge in income from its fundamental lending sectors.

In contrast, the company had posted a profit of Rs 94.82 crore for the same period last year, according to a filing with regulatory authorities by the non-banking finance company.

Over the financial year 2024-25, SK Finance's net profit climbed by 21.72% to Rs 379.67 crore, up from Rs 311.92 crore in FY24, propelled by robust growth across its vehicle and MSME financing verticals.