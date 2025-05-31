Left Menu

SK Finance: A Surge in Profits Amidst Lending Growth

SK Finance reported a 49.35% year-on-year growth in net profit for Q1 2025, driven by core lending income. The non-banking finance company's profits increased to Rs 141.62 crore, compared to Rs 94.82 crore in Q1 2024. Total annual income rose significantly to Rs 2,386.38 crore.

Updated: 31-05-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
SK Finance has achieved a noteworthy increase in profits, reporting a 49.35% jump in net profit to Rs 141.62 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This growth stems from a surge in income from its fundamental lending sectors.

In contrast, the company had posted a profit of Rs 94.82 crore for the same period last year, according to a filing with regulatory authorities by the non-banking finance company.

Over the financial year 2024-25, SK Finance's net profit climbed by 21.72% to Rs 379.67 crore, up from Rs 311.92 crore in FY24, propelled by robust growth across its vehicle and MSME financing verticals.

